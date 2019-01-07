Hailey Baldwin shares anxiety and confidence battles

Hailey Baldwin called for women to “lift each other up” as she opened up about her battles with confidence and anxiety.

The model, who reportedly married singer Justin Bieber last year, said there are days when she feels “broken” because of the struggles she has to face as a young woman.

The 22-year-old said in a post on Instagram that she wanted to be more open in 2019, and to “be able to be more vulnerable”.

She said: “The truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle … I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.”

She said she constantly feels “like I’m just not good enough” as she compares herself to other people, particularly on Instagram.

Baldwin said “every single day is a confidence battle” for her, but added that she was not opening up because she wanted a “pity party or sympathy, but just to simply say ‘I’m human’.”

She said she finds it “really freaking hard” to be a young woman learning who she is, but that things are made more difficult when she is “picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that”.

Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, added: “There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than.

“We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!”

The catwalk star signed off by pledging to be confident with who she is, and told her 16.8 million followers that they are “loved”.

Baldwin is reported to have married singer Bieber in a secret ceremony in September, two months after they got engaged.

Both have appeared to confirm the marriage reports, as she has changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram, and he recently called her his “wife” in a social media post.

