Hailey Baldwin says Bieber engagement was her ‘biggest OMG moment’
Hailey Baldwin has said getting engaged to Justin Bieber was the “biggest OMG moment” of her life.
The model, 21, and the pop heartthrob, 24, announced their engagement this summer.
Asked by website Coveteur what adventurous things she had been up to, Baldwin said: “Well, I got engaged!
“I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life.
“So that’s probably top.”
The catwalk queen said she has also been doing plenty of travelling, but did not elaborate on whether that was with her new fiance.
“For me, being adventurous is flying by the seat of my pants, which isn’t something I’m normally comfortable with, but I’ve been doing it for the last few months,” she said.
Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement in July.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
