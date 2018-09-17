Hailey Baldwin debuts JD's Adidas collection at LFW

Hailey Baldwin showed off her first collection for Adidas with a star-studded show at London Fashion Week.

The model, who is engaged to singer Justin Bieber, sat in the front row for the catwalk presentation, which featured models including Winnie Harlow and Leomie Anderson.

Winnie Harlow on the catwalk (Ian West/PA)

The show was attended by Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, Love Island stars Megan Barton Hanson and Kazimir Crossley and singer Tallia Storm and featured a performance by Charlotte Lawrence.

Kaz Crossley (left) and Megan Barton Hanson at the show (Ian West/PA)

It was announced in July that Baldwin would become the first ever “style creator” for Adidas and sportswear company JD.

View this post on Instagram London!! 12pm! @adidasoriginals @jdwomen @jdofficial A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

The JD Women Instagram account shared a picture of Baldwin, dressed in an Adidas tracksuit, fixing a model’s hair shortly before the show started.

View this post on Instagram We’re here backstage at the @haileybaldwin Falcon Fashion Show in London 👀💖 Who’s ready for the IG live stream @ 11:45am on @jdofficial 🔥 You don’t wana miss this! In the meantime, check out the story to see what’s going on! #CreatorSeries #AdidasOriginals #HaileyBaldwin A post shared by JD Women (@jdwomen) on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:37am PDT

Baldwin and Bieber confirmed their engagement on July 9.

