Hailey Baldwin cuddles up to fiance Justin Bieber in sweet picture
Hailey Baldwin has called fiance Justin Bieber her “absolute best friend” as they cosied up together.
Model Baldwin, whose engagement to the singer was confirmed in July, sits on Bieber’s lap while on a boat against an idyllic backdrop.
The Sorry hit-maker appears distracted with his phone, but he smiles while his face rests on Baldwin’s shoulder.
Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, shows off her large, glitzy engagement ring with her hand rested on her leg.
The image has been liked more than two million times.
Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, made their engagement official in July after rumours rumbled that they were set to wed.
Bieber confirmed that he had proposed to his partner by sharing a black-and-white picture of the pair kissing, with the diamond ring visible on Baldwin’s hand.
Writing to his 100 million followers on Instagram, the Canadian said: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”
Bieber went on to thank God before adding that he was “excited” his younger siblings would get to see a “healthy stable marriage and look for the same”.
Bieber added: “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true Google it! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!”
