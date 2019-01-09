Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin joined her on ‘very modern honeymoon’

Gwyneth Paltrow has said her ex-husband Chris Martin joined her and her new husband Brad Falchuk on their honeymoon.

The US actress tied the knot with TV producer Falchuk in September and the newlyweds spent their honeymoon in the Maldives over the festive season – with Martin in tow.

Speaking on US talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan, Paltrow called it “a very modern honeymoon”.

She said: “We had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

“My new husband, and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends.

“A very modern honeymoon.”

“It was great, we had such a good time,” she added.

Paltrow and Martin separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and were ridiculed for describing the split as a “conscious uncoupling”.

The pair are parents to daughter Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

“We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids,” said the Iron Man actress.

“They just want to see their parents around a dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.”

