Gwyneth Paltrow tells ex-husband Chris Martin ‘happy birthday my brother’

Gwyneth Paltrow has called her ex-husband Chris Martin “my brother” in an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday.

The actress and entrepreneur posted a photograph on Instagram of the former couple together with their children Apple and Moses.

Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two. 💖 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:33am PST

She captioned the shot: “Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two.”

The Oscar winner married the Coldplay frontman in 2003 and they famously revealed their split in 2014 by saying they were “consciously uncoupling”.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

They have remained close since their split, taking family holidays together and Paltrow has posted photographs on Instagram of Martin with her new fiance Brad Falchuk.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

It is not the first time she has said she sees Martin like a brother.

Earlier this year she told US chat show host Stephen Colbert: “He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice.”