Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in summery number on the red carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow has hit the red carpet at London’s Design Museum in a summery one-shoulder floral dress.

The actress and writer was attending the launch of the new ladies’ collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches on Thursday.

Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new ladies’ automatic collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London.

Paltrow was all smiles while her dress appeared to match the floral decorations at the event.

She suitably paired the outfit with a watch, strappy heeled sandals and completed it with sleek, middle-part tresses.

Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new ladies’ automatic collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London (Ian West/PA Images)

Speculation has been mounting that the bride-to-be, who is engaged to director Brad Falchuk, will marry in her Hamptons home this summer.

Page Six reported that the couple are set to wed sometime in September.

- Press Association