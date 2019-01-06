Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘Self-love isn’t present enough in the kitchen’

Gwyneth Paltrow says she wants to see more “self-love” in the kitchen.

The Hollywood-actress-turned-lifestyle-guru, 46,  is releasing a new cookery book on “eating clean”.

And in The Sunday Times she writes: “Self-care and self-love have become overused concepts.

“But I don’t think these feelings are present enough in the kitchen or when we’re sitting down to eat.”

She says she feels “better” when “I’m eating at least fairly clean.”

Paltrow, who recently wed TV producer Brad Falchuk, says that “eating clean….  shouldn’t have to feel like an act of deprivation”.

“What I mean is eliminating alcohol, caffeine, dairy, gluten, nightshades (tomatoes, potatoes, aubergine, peppers), peanuts, processed food, sugars, red meat and soy,” she writes.

- Press Association

