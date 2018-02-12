Groom organises Christmas-in-August themed wedding on tonight's Don't Tell the Bride

Don’t Tell the Bride, now in its eighth series, is back on our screens tonight and it looks like it’ll be one to remember.

Think Christmas, then think Summer - yes, you guessed it, Robbie (29) is throwing Jennifer (23) a Christmas-in-August themed wedding.

Filled with real-life reindeers, tinsel, Christmas jumpers and elf-themed bridesmaid dresses.

The couple are from Callan, Co. Killkenny and like a lot of Irish girls, Jen has always dreamed of a large traditional wedding in their local church.

Will Robbie and his wise men deliver a fairytale winter wonderland or will it turn in to the nightmare before Christmas?

Tune into Jennifer’s reaction tonight on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm.
By Anna O'Donoghue

