Great British Bake Off: Can you ace our quiz by naming these incredibly complicated bakes?

The new series of the Great British Bake Off starts this evening, bringing with it a whole lot of soggy bottoms, impressive icing skills as well as some eye-wateringly tricky technical bakes.

Every year the challenges seem to get harder and more obscure, but how would you fare? Don’t worry – we’re not asking you to whip up a dacquoise in under two hours, we’re just going to test your knowledge of some weird and wonderful breads, biscuits and cakes.

So do you know your sachertorte from your prinsesstarta? What about your baumkuchen from your mille-feuille? Take our quiz to find out…