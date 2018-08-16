Grande and Corden sing along to hits in Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande and James Corden sang along to her hits God Is A Woman and No Tears Left To Cry in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The US singer, who also got a piggyback from Corden, said she had “the most fun ever”, while the Late Late Show host said his guest had been “so incredible”.

👏🏻 THATS 👏🏻 HOW 👏🏻 YOU 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 A 👏🏻 CARPOOL 👏🏻 KARAOKE 👏🏻 #ArianaCarpool pic.twitter.com/MAHgPACI7k — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 16, 2018

No Tears Left To Cry alludes to the Manchester Arena bombing, where Grande had been performing when terrorist Salman Abedi struck.

The award-winning star gave Corden a quick singing lesson during recording for the feature.

In a teaser shared on social media, Grande demonstrated her talent with a flawless vocal run.

Corden’s attempt seemed to leave her searching for words, prompting him to exclaim: “You couldn’t even lie!”

On tonight's #ArianaCarpool, @JKCorden does his best @ArianaGrande vocal run and — look, the important thing is that he tried, ok?



Catch their unforgettable ride tonight at 12:37/11:37c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/gpzqvD1Pab — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 16, 2018

- Press Association