Grand Tour trio go in search of exotic wildlife in trailer for Colombia special

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May journey to Colombia in search of exotic animals in the trailer for The Grand Tour’s two-part special.

The car enthusiasts and former Top Gear presenters try their hand at wildlife photography as they visit the South American nation in search of dangerous animals and stunning scenery.

In typical fashion, the trip descends into chaos after Hammond asks: “What could possibly go wrong with that?”

Coming up on #TheGrandTour this week, it's the 2-part Colombia Special.

Watch part 1 this Friday, part 2 on Saturday. https://t.co/rhmrpb0B9X pic.twitter.com/6Eal3nR2y8 — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 23, 2019

Cars are crashed, rocks are thrown and vehicles are sabotaged in the 70-second clip which teases the episode.

Clarkson makes the journey in a Jeep Wrangler, Hammond in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up and May in a tiny Fiat Panda 4×4.

The special comes as part of The Grand Tour’s third series, the last to be filmed from a studio.

The team will return for a fourth season in partnership with Amazon but will instead focus on special episodes like their 2011 and 2015 Top Gear specials in India and Patagonia.

The Grand Tour is available on Prime Video.

- Press Association