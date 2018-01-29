Grammys pay tribute to Manchester and Las Vegas victims with Maren Morris cover

Country singer Maren Morris dedicated a performance to victims of the Manchester Arena and Las Vegas attacks as she took to the stage at the Grammys.

The musician offered an emotional take on Eric Clapton’s Tears In Heaven alongside Eric Church and Brothers Osborne.

Prior to the performance she referenced both the Vegas attack, which killed 58 people, and the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Maren Morris, left, and Eric Church (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

A technical glitch saw Morris’ introduction cut out although Church was heard and said: “All of country music was reminded in the most tragic way then connection we share with fans and the loving power that music will always provide.”

The three artists had all performed at last year’s Harvest Festival prior to the deadliest mass shooting in US modern history which saw 58 people killed.

Grande’s May concert was targeted by a suicide bombing which killed 22 people when an attacker detonated an explosive device as fans left the Manchester Arena.

Fans labelled the moving tribute the performance of the night.

@TheRealMesser tweeted: “That Tears In Heaven rendition wins the night.”

@Deliciasmith posted: “Trying to hold it together after that Tears in Heaven performance for Manchester and Las Vegas victims.”

Kristen Evans wrote: “Most emotional moment of the night. Tribute to the Las Vegas victims. Tears in Heaven by Maren Morris,Eric Church and Brothers Osborne.”

@TiffanyAshton3 posted: “Wonderful tribute to those killed in Vegas and Manchester tonight on the #GRAMMYs – praying for our world and that music continues to bring us together.”