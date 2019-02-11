Grammy-winning producer Ludwig Goransson name-checks 21 Savage on stage

Grammy-winning producer Ludwig Goransson highlighted the case of 21 Savage as the rapper spent the biggest night in music locked up in a detention centre.

21 Savage, who was nominated for two awards at the ceremony, remains locked up after being arrested by US immigration officials last week.

The British-star is in the US illegally after overstaying his visa, according to US Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE). Producer Ludwig Goransson highlighted the case of 21 Savage while on stage at the Grammys (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

While accepting the record of the year prize for his work on Childish Gambino’s This Is America, Goransson mentioned Savage and said the rapper “should be here”.

British star Dua Lipa also lent her support for Savage, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

Speaking backstage after being named best new artist, she described his arrest as “upsetting, given that he hasn’t actually done anything” before praising his contribution to the US.

21 Savage had reportedly been due to take to the stage with Post Malone to perform their hit song Rockstar, which earned two nominations. It won neither.

Instead, he remains in a detention facility in the US state of Georgia. His legal team insist he is being wrongly held, saying a pending visa application should mean he is free to remain in the US.

21 Savage has been supported by fellow artists including Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Cardi B.

