Grammy-winning legend Dionne Warwick is coming to Dublin

Dionne Warwick is set to play one night in Dublin later this year.

The five-time Grammy winner will play Vicar Street on September 10.

The singer ranks as one of the finest vocalists of her time with hits such as 'I Say a Little Prayer', 'Then Came You' and her cover of 'That's What Friends Are For'.

Warwick has been in the business since the 1960s and has sold over 25 million singles worldwide.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 26 at 9am and are priced at €69.50.