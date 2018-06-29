Graham Norton to bring book tour to Cork and Dublin

Following the success of his debut novel, 'Holding', Cork native Graham Norton's second book will be published on October 4.

'A Keeper' is described as "a twisted tale of secrets and ill-fated loves that once again demonstrates Norton's understanding of human nature and all its darkest flaws."

Publicity for Norton's new novel will take the form of a book tour around Ireland and the UK, which includes stops in Cork and Dublin.

Norton said he is "excited to announce I’ll be hitting the road in the autumn with my new novel 'A Keeper'."

RTÉ broadcaster and book club curator Rick O’Shea will chat to Norton about the much anticipated A Keeper, followed by an audience Q&A.

The first Irish stop of the tour is The Helix in Dublin on October 13.

He will then take to the stage of Cork Opera House in his home county on October 14. Tickets cost €27 and are available here.

The ticket price includes a signed copy of A Keeper.