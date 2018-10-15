Graham Norton: 'Tinder is a great thing'

Irish entertainer Graham Norton has discussed his use of the dating app Tinder, describing it as "a great thing".

Mr Norton has previously spoken about the platform, saying it was "full of broken people".

Chatting with Ray D'Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 today, he said that while some of the people he meets on the app are broken, others were very nice.

"Tinder is a great thing," he said, but it has its downsides too for the star given how well-known he is.

"I can't pretend that I'm not Graham Norton," he said.

He told Ray that he has a habit of saying things to people he meets on the app, walking away and then finding his conversation printed in the media.

He revealed the details of a date he went on with a man who told him his flatmate was a journalist with the Daily Mail.

"The guy seemed really nervous, sweating and shaking nervous," he said, and Mr Norton believes that he had obviously been given questions by the flatmate "to work into conversation".

His date asked: "Have you ever presented your chat show drunk?"

Mr Norton said that the guy was "sort of endearing because he was so bad at it".

You can listen back to the full interview here:

Digital Desk