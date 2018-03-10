Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford joins Pretty Little Lies spin-off

Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford has joined the cast of Pretty Little Lies spin-off The Perfectionists.

Rutherford is best known for playing Lily van der Woodsen, the mother of Blake Lively’s character Serena, in the teen soap.

The Perfectionists is based on Pretty Little Liars writer Sara Shepard’s book, and follows the adventures of five high school students who bond over their mutual hatred of a school bully.

Rutherford will play Claire Hotchkiss, described as “the icy matriarch of the Hotchkiss family”.

The show added: “She is the founder of Hotchkiss Industries and the respected Beacon Heights University. Claire believes perfection is attainable.”

Rutherford’s role was announced alongside those played by Sydney Park, Eli Brown and Hayley Erin.

They will join Pretty Little Liars stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, as well as the recently announced Descendents star Sofia Carson.

Carson, Park and Brown will play the main trio of the perfectionists.

The 2nd of the trio of ‘perfectionists” is @IAmSydneyPark as Caitlin. Caitlin is described as smart, driven and thrives under pressure. The perfect daughter of two perfect mothers, Caitlin has set her sights on following in her mother’s Senatorial footsteps. #PLLThePerfectionists pic.twitter.com/VjAos1eB7Z — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 9, 2018

The last of the ‘perfectionists,” is @EliBrown99 as Dylan. A gifted cellist, grew up feeling judged in his small hometown + now feels the need to be the best in all of his endeavors. He is deeply committed to his 2 passions: music + his boyfriend, Andrew. #PLLThePerfectionists pic.twitter.com/TBN1f5SAdU — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 9, 2018

Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010 to 2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell and Pieterse.