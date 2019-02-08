Good news for Downton Abbey fans: ITV commisions new period drama by same creator

A new period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has been commissioned by ITV, the broadcaster has announced.

Belgravia, a six-part series based on Lord Fellowes’ novel of the same name, will begin filming in spring and casting is under way.

It will be co-produced by Carnival Films, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning Downton Abbey, and US premium TV network Epix, with Lord Fellowes adapting it for the screen.

Set in the 19th century, Belgravia tells the story of secrets and dishonour among the upper echelons of society in the upmarket area of London.

In Belgravia he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out

The story centres on events set in motion on the evening of the Battle of Waterloo at a society ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond, involving the Trenchard family, whose lives change forever.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be reuniting with Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Carnival Films to produce Belgravia for ITV.

“It’s a tale of scandal and intrigue set in 1840s London with some wonderful characters spanning two generations at its heart.”

Gareth Neame, executive producer at Carnival Films, said Lord Fellowes is a “master storyteller”.

“In Belgravia he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out,” he said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ITV once again and look forward to working with Epix to introduce US audiences to this fantastic event series.”

Lord Fellowes published Belgravia in 2016 and it was also serialised online for listeners.

- Press Association