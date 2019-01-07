Golden Globes: Bright colours were the most surprising beauty trend on the red carpet
January might be a time when most of us forget to put on make-up because we’ve not got any festive parties to attend, but at the Golden Globes, it was bold and bright when it came to everything from eyeshadow to false lashes and even hair.
Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o showed us you can still have a whole lot of fun with beauty – even if January is arguably the armpit of the year.
Nyong’o wore electric blue eyeliner, taking the look even further into 80s realness with blue false lashes. It really is the perfect beauty look to match her glitzy Calvin Klein dress.
And did we mention it also matched the incredible Bulgari jewels she wore?
Nyong’o wasn’t the only celeb pushing the boat out with her beauty choices. Actor Camilla Belle showed us she’s not shy when it comes to eyeshadow, with her green eyes feeling very much inspired by Old Hollywood glamour.
This emerald shade is an unexpected beauty choice, and brought out the green accents of Belle’s navy Jason Wu gown perfectly.
And of course, few beauty looks from Sunday night were as bold as Lady Gaga’s. Instead of applying bold make-up, the A Star Is Born actor went one step further and dyed her hair for the occasion.
This wasn’t just adding some highlights to make her ‘do pop – instead, Gaga transformed her blonde locks to a bright periwinkle blue, all to match her Valentino gown.
Twitter was soon full of praise for Gaga’s new look.
#GoldenGlobes Lady Gaga 's hair is gorgeous!— vj rand (@Joyrand1977Vj) January 7, 2019
Super into @ladygaga’s hair color 😍 #GoldenGIobes— Bridget (@xQueenBx) January 7, 2019
lady gaga in a lilac gown with blue hair was how we all needed to start 2019 #GoldenGlobes— ariana/laoise stan account (@deebeedeez) January 7, 2019
So if the January blues are starting to get you down, why not take inspiration from this red carpet trend and experiment in some brightly coloured make-up or even hair? We can’t promise you’ll be wearing a designer gown along with it, but it’s still guaranteed to brighten up your day.
- Press Association
