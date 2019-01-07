Golden Globes 2019: The full winners list
British talent had a lot to celebrate at the Golden Globes, with Christian Bale, Olivia Colman and Richard Madden among the winners.
And Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home best film in the drama category, seeing off competition from A Star Is Born.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy – Michael Douglas
Best Motion Picture, Animated – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Best Actor, TV Series Drama – Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best TV Series Drama – The Americans
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/TV movie/Series – Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress, Limited Series/TV movie – Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Original Song, Motion Picture – Shallow, A Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Actress, TV Series Drama – Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture – Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Screenplay – Green Book
Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie – Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy – Christian Bale, Vice
Best Motion Picture Foreign Language – Roma
Best Actor, Limited Series Or TV Movie – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Director, Motion Picture – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Actress, TV Series Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy – The Kominski Method
Best Limited Series/TV Movie – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama – Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy – Green Book
Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama – Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture Drama – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Press Association
