Golden Globe winner Richard Madden: You always doubt yourself as an actor

Richard Madden said he constantly doubts himself as an actor as he picked up a Golden Globe for his role in Bodyguard.

The Scottish actor, 32, won the best actor in a TV drama prize, seeing off competition from Ozark’s Jason Bateman, Homecoming’s Stephen James, Pose’s Billy Porter and Welsh star Matthew Rhys, who was recognised for his part in The Americans.

Speaking after accepting the honour on stage at the ceremony in Los Angeles, Madden said the award was a “wake-up call” that will give him more self-confidence. Richard Madden won a Golden Globe for his role in Bodyguard (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He said: “You constantly question yourself as an actor, if you’re good enough, if you’re real enough or if you’re deserving of anything and that’s a constant thing that you’re doing for yourself.

“Kind of questioning your ability, so to even be nominated was a real confidence boost in terms of thinking ‘I am doing this, I can do this’.

“And then I’ve won it. So I’m kind of blown away by it because I’ve been active for 20 years, never thinking you’re good enough, I suppose. And then to receive something like this, I suppose it’s a wake-up call to me to be like, believe in yourself more because other people do.”

Following his roles in Game Of Thrones and Bodyguard, Madden has been named as a potential successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond.

When asked about taking the job of 007, Madden said: “They are just rumours.”

