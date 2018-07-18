Gogglebox Ireland is looking for new faces

Gogglebox Ireland is back this Autumn and if you're anything like us and have the kettle boiled already, you'll be delighted to know that the show is looking for new faces.

The hit TV show has announced that it's on the lookout for new cast members (and their sofas!) to join Ireland’s most opinionated TV fans.

Producers have said that they're looking for families and long-term couples…..and of course, they'd never say ‘No’ to a Nun or a Priest.

Speaking about the casting, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland, David Noble, said; "We’re looking for some more telly-lovers to join our returning cast of household favourites. Top of our list for this new series is couples and families who love watching the box together. So if you’re smart, funny, and likeable and can tell your Marty McFlys from your Marty Morrisseys, then we want to hear from you”

If you think you've got what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment.com and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo if possible.