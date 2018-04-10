Go Your Own Way: Fleetwood Mac part with Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac have parted ways with Lindsey Buckingham, the musician who wrote and sung on tracks including Tusk and Go Your Own Way.

The British-American band, founded in London, announced on Monday they would tour without the US multi-instrumentalist who joined the group in 1974 with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks.

“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best,” the band announced in a statement first reported by Variety.

Lindsey Buckingham performing at the Isle of Wight Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Instead the group will tour this autumn with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.

Cornwall-born co-founder Mick Fleetwood, 70, said: “Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents.

“We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Buckingham, 68, previously left the band in 1987 until the band reformed rejoined in 1996.

Further details of the tour are not yet known.