Glenn Close: I feel as sexual as I ever have

Hollywood star Glenn Close has said she feels as “free” and “sexual” as she ever has.

The actress has been tipped for an Oscar for her role in drama The Wife, which opens with a sex scene with Jonathan Pryce.

The 71-year-old told the Guardian: “I feel as free and as creative, as sexual and as eager, as I ever have. And it’s ironic because I’m thinking ‘How much time do I have left now?’

She said the sex scene with Pryce was the first thing the pair shot on The Wife.

“We arrived on set in our jammies. We were both thinking the same thing -‘We’re pros, we’ve been doing this a long time. Let’s just get down to it’.”

She added: “It’s one of the great myths that you lose your sexuality as you get older.” Glenn Close starred alongside Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction (Ian West/PA)

The Golden Globe winner has previously said she wants to remake Fatal Attraction, in which she co-starred with Michael Douglas, from the point of view of her spurned and obsessed lover character, Alex.

Now she has told the newspaper: “The woman I was playing was not the same one who was perceived by the public.

“But I didn’t have the dialogue or the scenes to illuminate her backstory. If you did Fatal Attraction from Alex’s point of view, she would be a tragic person, not a dangerous, evil one. We’ve actually approached Paramount about it.”

