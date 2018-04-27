Glenda Gilson announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Glenda Gilson has taken to Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The Ireland’s Got Mór Talent presenter posed alongside her husband Rob McNaughton and her dog Yazz for the big reveal.

Captioning the photo with: "Excited to let you know myself & rob are adding to our little family. We’re both so happy and feel so blessed that I’m pregnant... hopefully, our baby won’t be as hairy as Yazz”

Rob reshared the photo on his Instagram account gushing over his "beautiful wife, pal and now mother to be".

"My beautiful wife, pal and now mother to be... words can’t describe how delighted we both are...xx"