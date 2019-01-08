Glastonbury headliner Janelle Monae’s new video features Zoe Kravitz

Glastonbury-bound singer Janelle Monae has released a music video featuring Zoe Kravitz fer her new single.

The track, Screwed, tackles social issues from sexual politics to fake news and relations with Russia.

It features Kravitz and actress Tessa Thompson in a colourful music video showing Monae’s flair for fashion.

The R&B performer has been confirmed as an act at the 2019 Glastonbury festival, which will return after a break for 2018.

Monae’s music has dealt with issues such as race and gender, and her latest track continues her musical commentary.

“let’s get screwedddd, I don’t careeee. You f#cked the world up now, we’ll f#ck it all back down.” Screwed (ft. @ZoeKravitz) starring @TessaThompson_x visual out now ✌🏾✨ https://t.co/Pji9BEWbWo pic.twitter.com/qyin8Zv42Y — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 8, 2019

One topical lyrics states: “Fake news, fake boobs, fake food what’s real? Still in The Matrix eatin’ on the blue pills. The devil met with Russia and they just made a deal.”

She and her co-stars in the new video appear in a desolate urban landscape, and are seen playing instruments in a darkened room, before one of the characters is kidnapped by masked aliens.

Monae will headline a night on the West Holts stage when the festival returns in June.

- Press Association