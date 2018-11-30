Glamour's first digital editor, Samantha Barry, to be honoured at UCC Alumni Awards

Cork native Samantha Barry, who recently became editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, will be will be honoured at UCC’s Alumni Achievement Awards today.

Previously the executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide where she spearheaded CNN’s 2016 Election coverage across social platforms, Ms Barry was hired by Condé Nast as Glamour's editor-in-chief in January of this year.

Samantha Barry, Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine.

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast, said: “Sam is Glamour’s first digital-native editor, which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past.”

Ms Barry said that the skills and passion discovered and developed during her time as an undergraduate student at UCC have impacted every job she’s had since graduation "from leading the social media expansion of CNN to steering Glamour Magazine’s American edition into a new digital age.”

She will be honoured at the University’s Alumni Achievement Awards this evening alongside Ireland's Professor of Poetry, one of the country’s best-known technology executives, a Cork District Court Judge and the oldest UCC science graduate.

Ms Barry said:

The technology may have evolved as I jumped from Ireland to London to Papua New Guinea to New York, but at the heart of my job are the fundamentals I learned at UCC and the newsroom of the University Examiner: talk to people, share their stories, and offer opinions.

Barry, who is originally from Ballincollig and has worked in more than 25 countries, also served as a social media producer and journalist at BBC World News in London, and as a reporter and producer for RTÉ and Newstalk.

Ms Barry graduated from UCC with an Arts degree (English and Psychology) in 2002.

- Digital Desk