Gladys Knight performs moving tribute to Aretha Franklin at the AMAs

Gladys Knight led an emotional tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Franklin died aged 76 in August following a battle with cancer and her legacy was honoured at one of the biggest nights in American music on Tuesday.

At the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Knight, herself considered a giant of soul music, was joined on stage by Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans for a medley of gospel-style songs, including Amazing Grace.

Knight, who performed You’ll Never Walk Alone at Franklin’s funeral, said: “It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honour our late queen and sister, Aretha. Gladys Knight performs Amazing Grace (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.”

As Knight finished her song, McClurkin entered with Climbing Higher Mountains before Winans led the audience with the hymn Mary Don’t You Weep (Pharaoh’s Army).

By the time Ledisi was performing How I Got Over, many members of the audience were in the aisles dancing.

Bringing the evening to a close, host Tracee Ellis Ross said: “We love you, Aretha.”- Press Association