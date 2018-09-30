Give him a chance – Strictly fans want Anton to have strong partner

Strictly viewers have called for Anton Du Beke to be given a strong dancer to compete with next year after his partner Susannah Constantine became the first celebrity to be booted off the dancefloor.

The fashion guru received her marching orders during Sunday night’s results show, after she and Du Beke lost out to Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance off.

Fans were upset to see Du Beke, who has never the won the show and whose partners have included Judy Murray and Ann Widdecombe, go so soon.

“Just gutted for #anton,” said one person on Twitter.

“Feel sorry for Anton. But the good news is…..he’s going to be given a tree to dance with next year so he can progress further in the competition than he did with Susannah,” quipped another.

Feel sorry for Anton.

“Isn’t it time he got coupled up with someone who has more potential?!!!!!” asked another.

Another person posted: “It really isn’t fair that Anton is always partnered with someone who can’t dance. It means he gets voted off quickly and is never on our screens for long. Happens every time.”

Many fans of the BBC programme said they wanted to see Du Beke given one of the better dancers next year.

One person posted: “Petition for #Strictly to finally give Anton a partner that stands a chance. His face breaks my heart.”

“I hate when Anton leaves so early! Wish they’d give him someone who can actually dance! Give him a chance,” urged another.

“Dear BBC can Anton win next year?” asked one fan.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

