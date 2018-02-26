Gisele and Tom Brady share wedding photos as they celebrate anniversary

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has shared a previously unseen photo from her wedding as she and Tom Brady celebrate their ninth anniversary.

The photograph posted on Instagram shows the Brazilian cover girl and American football star Brady kissing in front of an altar on their big day in 2009.

What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘 Que aventura tem sido esses últimos 9 anos. Amo aprender e crescer contigo. Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:47am PST

Bundchen, 37, wrote: “What a ride this past 9 years have been.

“I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!

“Te amo muito! Que aventura tem sido esses ultimos 9 anos. Amo aprender e crescer contigo. Feliz aniversario amor da minha vida!”

Brady, 40, also shared a never-before-seen snap of the pair in each other’s arms during their nuptials.

“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You!” he wrote. “Feliz Aniversario! Te Amo muito!!”

Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤️💍😍 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:00am PST

Bundchen and Brady were married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California in 2009.

The couple have a son and a daughter and Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.