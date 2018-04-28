Girls Aloud set to reunite for 20th anniversary

It’s the reunion all 90s kids have been waiting for.

A reunion that’s something kind of oohhhh.

Yes, The Girls Aloud, is peering from the sounds of the underground.

The pop group - who have, since their split in 2013, been mired by rumours of acrimony - are said to be reforming to mark their forthcoming 20th anniversary.

Which isn’t until 2022, we know.

According to The Sun, the reunion is being plotted by Cheryl and has already approached members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts about it.

It is rumoured that this could be one of the reasons behind the cancellation of Nadine Coyle’s solo tour.