Gillian Anderson shares behind-the-scenes snap from new Netflix show

Gillian Anderson has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her new Netflix show, Sex Education.

The snap posted on Twitter shows the X-Files actress sitting in a room strung with lights that spell out: “Welcome Gillian.”

She later shared a welcome tweet from Netflix, writing: “My new home.”

my new home https://t.co/O1zcKK91tS — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2018

The comedy drama will see Anderson, 49, play a sex therapist.

She is mum to a socially awkward teenage son, played by Asa Butterfield, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.

The series will arrive on Netflix in 2019.

