Gillian Anderson shares behind-the-scenes snap from new Netflix show
Gillian Anderson has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her new Netflix show, Sex Education.
The snap posted on Twitter shows the X-Files actress sitting in a room strung with lights that spell out: “Welcome Gillian.”
☺️📸 #bts #SexEducation @NetflixUK @netflix pic.twitter.com/9JVlq8PyUx— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2018
She later shared a welcome tweet from Netflix, writing: “My new home.”
my new home https://t.co/O1zcKK91tS— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2018
The comedy drama will see Anderson, 49, play a sex therapist.
She is mum to a socially awkward teenage son, played by Asa Butterfield, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.
The series will arrive on Netflix in 2019.
- Press Association
