Gillian Anderson joins cast of The Crown

Gillian Anderson is set to play Margaret Thatcher in season four of Netflix's The Crown.

According to UK's Sunday Times, the former X-Files star will join the likes of Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Coleman as the UK's Iron Lady for it's fourth season.

Gillian Anderson at the British Academy Film Awards 2014.

It's yet to be determined when season three of the Emmy-winning show is to be released, but filming is currently underway.

Season three sees an entire re-cast as the story follows a different time of Queen Elizabeth's life.

Claire Foy will be replaced by Olivia Coleman to play Queen Elizabeth, while Helena Bonham-Carter will take over from Vanessa Kirby to play Princess Margaret.