Getting married made my year magical while world fell apart, says Alan Carr

Alan Carr has said his wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton made his year “magical” despite the “world going to shit”.

The Christmas Cracker host tied the knot in a small ceremony in January after spending 10 years with Drayton, a party planner.

The pair were married in Los Angeles by singer Adele, who is a close friend and an ordained minister.

Carr, 42, said they had decided to marry because they felt they needed to create their own happiness following Drayton’s recovery from alcoholism. Alan Carr and partner Paul Drayton celebrate Kylie Minogue’s 50th birthday (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the Press Association: “It was amazing. We’d been together for 10 years before we got married so you know what you’re getting.

“It’s not like one of those shotgun weddings. It was really nice, really lovely.

“I was always a bit like: ‘Oh what’s the point.’ But when I saw a lot of this bad stuff stuff that was happening, I thought: ‘Let’s do it.’

“What you don’t realise about weddings is that it did bring everyone together and everyone had a lovely time, and you get the most beautiful cards and presents and ‘aw, I’m so glad you and Paul are together now’ and all that.

“Sometimes you can create your own happiness and kindness and it just felt really positive and it was what everyone needed, you know.”

The comedian said his relationship with his husband had strengthened, adding Drayton’s abstinence had also improved his physique.

He said: “That was our first battle, really. And yeah, it just got too much. He just couldn’t stop drinking, and then the third time, it’s worked.

“It was really tough love, this treatment centre. He had to use a payphone to phone me, he didn’t have any visitors, only on a Sunday, and he hasn’t had a drink now for over 180 days. Carr said he had wanted to create his own happiness (Yui Mok/PA)

“He’s lost so much weight. He looks just as gorgeous as the first time I met him and really positive.

“This is so weird to say, for someone who has peddled Lambrini and these crappy drinks on Chatty Man, you realise actually living without alcohol is a really positive thing.

“We don’t argue, there’s no fights and I think: ‘What the hell were we doing?’

“It’s been such a positive, wonderful year and of course we’re still buzzing from the wedding, and obviously lovely Adele organised it all, which was just wonderful.

“It’s been a magical year, even though the world is going to shit, my life has been brilliant.”

Asked which celebrity guests he would like to appear on his show, he replied: “I’d like Madonna on, I don’t think anyone’s ever done a proper, real Madonna interview where you’ve got the real her.

“Maybe she’s been in showbiz so long there isn’t a real her.

“Who else is there really? Dame Judi Dench. She goes on Graham Norton’s all the time so I’d love to have her on. Come on. Share your A-listers. Stop being so mean, it’s Christmas!”

Alan Carr’s Christmas Cracker airs on Channel 4 on December 25.

- Press Association