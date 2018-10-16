Get the party started! Pink announces 2019 Irish date

Pink has announced that's she's returning to Ireland after six years.

The singer will play a stadium show at RDS Arena on June 18 as part of her P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019.

Ok Europe! FINALLY I get to share with you the plans for my tour next summer! Can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces 😍 Check out the dates and details here: https://t.co/MXdVDcMQFP and https://t.co/cI5VuNDP0y #beautifultraumatour pic.twitter.com/FsilP0vYUZ — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2018

The tour, which started in Phoenix USA in March 2018, has already seen her thrill audiences across America, Australia and New Zealand with esteemed music magazine Variety claiming

I can say without too much fear of hyperbole that, in decades of concert-going and reviewing, Pink's is the most 'holy f---ing s---' act of physicality I’ve ever seen as part of a pop show

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released seven studio albums, a greatest hits album, sold over 57 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tickets from €69.50 including booking fee go on sale this Tuesday, October 23 at 9am.