Get ready for a Eurovision singalong on this week's Late Late

Eurovision fever is coming to Ireland a few days early.

The Late Late Show will be celebrating all kinds of everything Eurovision with Irish winners Paul Harrington, Charlie McGettigan and Linda Martin this Friday.

Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan

They will perform some of the contest's biggest hits and take part in a game of ‘Eurovision Spin and Sing’ alongside Jake Carter, Ronan Johnston and Rory Cowan.

The Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn will be in the studio to chat about their ever expanding vegan food empire.

They will have some tips on how to convince younger eaters that veggies are not only good for them but tasty too.

Professor John Crown and health editor Susan Mitchell will discuss the continuing fallout from the Cervical Check controversy.

Six years since the much-loved Maeve Binchy died her book Minding Frankie is making its stage debut.

On Friday night, her husband Gordon Snell joins host Ryan Tubridy to chat about life with Maeve during their 35 year marriage, what it has been like since her passing and the impact her work continues to have on audiences around the world.

Galway hurling legend Tony Keady died suddenly last year sending shockwaves across the sport.

A few months before his death, Tony had started to tell his story to sportswriter Liam Hayes, including his dramatic departure from the Galway team, and since his passing his family has decided to continue that work.

His wife Margaret and daughter Shannon will tell viewers why they wanted to finish Tony's story.

Debbie Cole and Dominique Meehan are each victims of rape who went public to raise awareness and, in Debbie’s case, campaign for laws to lengthen the sentences given to rapists who repeat offend.

Both women will share their traumatic experiences and the impact that their individual attacks have had on their lives.

Howth fisherman ‘Big’ John Hayes, who travelled to Mozambique to live and work alongside a local fisherman for The Hardest Harvest, will chat about what it was like to find himself fishing with just a line and some bait on a tiny boat far out into the Indian Ocean.

There will also be music from Dublin four piece State Lights.

Digital Desk