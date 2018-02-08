Geri Horner: I’d given up hope of a Spice Girls reunion

Geri Horner has said she had lost all hope of a Spice Girls reunion ever happening.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Horner last week confirmed plans to work together again on new projects.

The 2016 reunion between Horner, Bunton and Brown, under the name GEM, did not result in any new music being formally released.

Now Horner, 45, has told The Sun: “You get to a point where you go, ‘Do you know what, just let it go.’ And I was having a baby.”

Love you ladies x @melaniecmusic @emmaleebunton @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell #spiceupyourlife #girlpower A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

The singer, who joined BBC1 show All Together Now, added: “That’s when I decided to go into television.”

The band have said that they will be exploring some “incredible new opportunities together”.

Asked about touring, Horner told the newspaper: “I think it’s one of the things that we look back on from the past and we’ve had so many amazing memories. Whatever we decide to do, however it unfolds, it will be something joyful and very connective.”