George RR Martin ‘could not be more excited’ over Naomi Watts in GOT prequel

George RR Martin has said he “could not be more excited” after Naomi Watts was announced as the lead in the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel.

The English actress will appear as part of an ensemble cast in the show, which will take place thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

Details are thin on the ground but it has been reported Watts, known for starring in films such as Mulholland Drive, The Ring and King Kong, will play a socialite hiding a dark secret in the as-yet-untitled prequel. Naomi Watts will star in HBO’s as-yet-untitled Game of Thrones prequel (PA)

Martin, who wrote the books from which HBO’s phenomenally successful fantasy epic is based on, will be an executive producer on the show and shared his excitement at Watts’s casting.

Writing on his blog, Martin said: “I could not be more excited. Welcome to Westeros, Naomi.

Casting is now underway for THE LONG NIGHT, the first of the GAME OF THRONES successor series to ordered to film. HBO has just announced the first cast member: NAOMI WATTS is coming on board as one of our stars. https://t.co/n0XkxsJG03 pic.twitter.com/uNF5mjPNte — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) October 31, 2018

“Jane Goldman scripted the LONG NIGHT pilot and will be running the show. She and her team are busy in London right now, neck deep in casting, and I expect some more names will be announced soon.”

He also revealed there are “still a couple of other possible prequels in active development” but did not give further details.

The Game Of Thrones prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of the current TV show.

Starring Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones has been a critical and commercial hit. Its eighth and final season will air next year.- Press Association