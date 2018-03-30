George Ezra tops album charts with fastest-selling record of 2018

George Ezra has knocked The Greatest Showman soundtrack off the top of the album charts as he scored the fastest-selling record of 2018.

The singer-songwriter’s second album, Staying At Tamara’s, shifted 63,000 combined sales – the highest opening week figure for an album so far this year.

It brings The Greatest Showman’s 11-week run to an end as the cast recording, featuring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, slips to number two.

George Ezra (Official Charts)

Staying At Tamara’s – named after Ezra’s trip to a woman he stayed with in Barcelona – is the 24-year-old’s second number one album following his 2014 debut, Wanted On Voyage.

“It’s incredible to think that the album is now out and in people’s cars, homes and soundtracking people’s lives. For it to have made it to number one is so amazing,” Ezra told OfficialCharts.com.

He added: “I still can’t quite get my head around it.”

Meanwhile Rick Parfitt’s posthumous debut solo album, Over And Out, goes to number four and Jack White’s third solo album Boarding House Reach is at five.

Jess Glynne has broken a charts record (Official Charts)

It is all change at the top of the singles charts too, with Drake’s God’s Plan dropping out of the top five after a nine-week run at number one.

Rudimental’s latest single These Days takes the top spot after seven weeks at number two, scoring their third number one single.

The track features Jess Glynne – making her the first British female artist to have six chart-topping singles.

She told the Official Charts: “I can’t believe I have reached six number ones at this point in my career.

“It still feels like I’m at the beginning of everything. I have to thank all the artists that have been involved in all the songs that have reached the number one spot because it’s not just been me.

“I also have to thank my fans who have been with me from the beginning and all the new ones who have joined the journey.”

Rudimental (Official Charts)

Ezra’s Paradise climbs from five to number two in the singles chart while Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still and Marshmello & Anne Marie’s Friends stay third and fourth respectively.

Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown completes the top five.