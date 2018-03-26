George Ezra set to knock The Greatest Showman from number one spot

Singer-songwriter George Ezra looks set to dethrone The Greatest Showman soundtrack from the top of the UK album chart.

The musician’s second studio offering – entitled Staying At Tamara’s – has logged 37,000 combined sales since its release last Friday and is on course to be number one.

The Greatest Showman has been at the summit for 11 weeks and still has the edge when it comes to streaming.

However, Ezra’s lead on physical and download formats puts it firmly ahead by more than 2:1 at the midweek stage, said the Official Charts Company.

It would be the second time Ezra has had a chart-topping album, after his 2014 debut, Wanted On Voyage, made it to the summit.

Over And Out, the first and only solo album from the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, is new at number three.

In the singles chart, Rudimental have this week’s number one in their sights.

Amir Amor and Kesi Dryden of Rudimental (PA)

After seven consecutive weeks at number two, the group’s latest track These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen is on track to take the top spot.

The Hackney-based quartet currently have two chart-toppers to their name, Feel The Love (2012) and Waiting All Night (2013).

However, less than 2,500 combined sales separate the top three at the midweek stage, with Ezra’s Paradise up three places to two and Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Still at three.