George Clooney taken to hospital after his scooter collides with truck

George Clooney has reportedly been injured in a crash where his scooter collided with a pick-up truck.

According to local Italian media reports, the actor was traveling to set in Sardinia, where he's currently filming a movie.

It is understood he has been taken to the emergency room at John Paul II hospital, but the injuries are not serious.
By Anna O'Donoghue

