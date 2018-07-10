George Clooney taken to hospital after his scooter collides with truck
George Clooney has reportedly been injured in a crash where his scooter collided with a pick-up truck.
According to local Italian media reports, the actor was traveling to set in Sardinia, where he's currently filming a movie.
George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU— La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018
It is understood he has been taken to the emergency room at John Paul II hospital, but the injuries are not serious.
