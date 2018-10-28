George Clooney plays a pilot at Halloween party

George Clooney avoided gory costumes and spooky masks and dressed as a suave and sophisticated pilot for Halloween.

The Hollywood heartthrob and his business partner Rande Gerber dressed up as pilots of Casamigos Air, a nod to the name of the tequila brand they founded together, for the company’s annual Halloween bash.

Gerber’s supermodel wife Cindy Crawford joined in, dressing as a sexy stewardess for the party.

Pictures shared online show the trio posing for pictures on what appeared to be a real plane ahead of the do, which was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner.

Hotel heiress Hilton wore a blue-and-pink outfit with feathery ears, while catwalk queen Jenner dressed as an Austin Powers Fembot, leaving little to the imagination in sheer pink.

Kendall Jenner in her Halloween outfit (Kendall Jenner Instagram)

Other celebs getting into the Halloween spirit at events over the weekend included singer Rita Ora, who dressed as Post Malone.

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was transformed into Pamela Anderson in the 90s.

British actress Michelle Keegan shared a picture of herself as a fortune teller.

Harry Styles paid tribute to Sir Elton John by wearing a Halloween outfit inspired by the Rocket Man singer’s famous performances at the Dodgers Stadium in 1975.

Sir Elton shared a picture on Instagram of the former One Direction star dressed up, writing: “Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume.”- Press Association