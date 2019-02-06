Gemma Collins takes psychic to Dancing On Ice to ‘banish bad energy’

Gemma Collins has taken a psychic to the Dancing On Ice rink to “banish out the bad energy”.

The reality TV star, who recently took a tumble during her performance on the ITV show, said she needed the ice to be cleansed before she skated on Sunday.

Video clips posted on Collins’ Instagram Story saw the psychic banging a drum, ringing a bell and lighting a candle in her bid to restore positive energy. Gemma Collins Instagram Story (Gemma Collins Instagram)

Collins told her fans: “Brought a psychic into the ice today to cleanse the energy for my performance on Sunday because there is very bad energy in this corner and it’s affecting the performance.

“She has brought all her stuff with her.

“We are going to banish out the bad energy for this Sunday – hell yes!”

She explained: “Sue is a shamanic practitioner.

“She is banishing away the negative energy since my trauma on the fall on the ice.

“She is getting me at one with the ice again.” Gemma Collins Instagram Story (Gemma Collins Instagram)

Collins fell during her routine last month and has said the fall has affected her confidence.

During last weekend’s show the star burst into tears as the judges were critiquing her performance and cried: “Since the fall my nerves have gone.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

- Press Association