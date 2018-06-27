Gemma Collins swears on Loose Women as she denies sex tape

Gemma Collins swore during an appearance on Loose Women, as she hinted that she may have not been telling the truth about having made a sex tape.

The TV star, known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex, earlier this week said in an interview that she had made a sex tape on her iPhone and that she would sell it for £1 million.

But she told the daytime programme: “Do you know what, I can’t confirm or deny the sex tape.

'I can't confirm or deny I made a sex tape' says @missgemcollins. Ooh er! pic.twitter.com/ZyotyTwWMv — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 27, 2018

“I think I was being interviewed and I thought, ‘I need to come out and say something funny and really out there’, so I said that.

“You know when you panic a bit on the spot and you’re like, ‘how can I give them something?’. So I just went, ‘oh yeah I’ve made a sex tape’, and I went ‘oh shit’. And now I’m never going to live it down.”

Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard apologised to viewers for Collins’s “slip up of a naughty word”.

Collins, 37, had originally told The Sun newspaper: “I have actually made a sex tape and it’s very good, if I do say so myself.

“I just made it because I was in love with my partner and I really fancied him, and always wanted to look at it again. It is on an iPhone somewhere in my house.

“I do feel my sex tape would knock Kim K off her pedestal. But I’d need a million for it.”

She added, to the newspaper: “I would sell my sex tape for a million, yeah.”

The diva has entered the building - welcome @missgemcollins! pic.twitter.com/KYdc2XjAjr — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 27, 2018

Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter told Collins that she has a habit of “being inconsistent”, because in her new book The GC: How To Be A Diva, Collins says that “divas should never speak about their sex life”.

Collins replied: “100%, I admit that, I’m all over the place.”

She added: “When I’m in the bedroom, there ain’t enough time for me to be recording. I’m going for it, Beyonce-style.

“So I’ve got no time to be doing that and record at the same time. Do not fear.”

Collins also told the programme that her book was ghost-written because she was too busy.

- Press Association