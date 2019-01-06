Gemma Collins suffers ‘massive fall’ ahead of Dancing On Ice

Gemma Collins has said she needs “a miracle” after falling just a couple of hours before the start of Dancing On Ice.

The star posted a video on her Instagram Story saying she had taken a tumble.

The clip appeared to have been taken in a treatment room.

She said: “Guys, I’ve had a massive fall while in rehearsals, we escaped the ambulance this time.

“I’m gonna need a miracle tonight.” Gemma Collins’ Instagram Story (IGemma Collins Instagram)

Collins is skating with Matt Evers on the ITV show, which returns on Sunday night.

- Press Association