Gemma Collins suffers ‘massive fall’ ahead of Dancing On Ice
Gemma Collins has said she needs “a miracle” after falling just a couple of hours before the start of Dancing On Ice.
The star posted a video on her Instagram Story saying she had taken a tumble.
The clip appeared to have been taken in a treatment room.
She said: “Guys, I’ve had a massive fall while in rehearsals, we escaped the ambulance this time.
“I’m gonna need a miracle tonight.”
Collins is skating with Matt Evers on the ITV show, which returns on Sunday night.
- Press Association
