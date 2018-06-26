Gemma Collins has landed her own reality TV show and we honestly can’t wait

Back to Reality TV Showbiz Home

The inspiration for internet memes everywhere - Gemma Collins - has finally been given her own reality TV show.

The hilarious star announced the news on her Twitter page and that filming has already begun.

Gemma has come a long way from getting her start on BAFTA-awarding TV show, The Only Way Is Essex.

Since then she’s had a stint on a number of shows including I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Big Brother.

We definitely can’t wait to see what the ‘Real GC’ gets up to on her new show.
KEYWORDS: Gemma Collins, Reality TV, New Show, Meme

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz