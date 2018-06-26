Gemma Collins has landed her own reality TV show and we honestly can’t wait

The inspiration for internet memes everywhere - Gemma Collins - has finally been given her own reality TV show.

The hilarious star announced the news on her Twitter page and that filming has already begun.

I’m so humbled and excited to tell you all I am filming today for my own reality show .... it’s gonna be fun 💖 pic.twitter.com/5dzkFFoUqH — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) June 24, 2018

Gemma has come a long way from getting her start on BAFTA-awarding TV show, The Only Way Is Essex.

Since then she’s had a stint on a number of shows including I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Big Brother.

We definitely can’t wait to see what the ‘Real GC’ gets up to on her new show.