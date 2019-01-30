Gemma Collins denies staging Dancing On Ice Fall

Gemma Collins has denied staging her Dancing On Ice fall after being accused of faking her slip on the rink.

The reality TV star was nearing the end of her routine on Sunday’s show when she slipped and fell forwards, landing on her front.

Collins, who said she was inspired to get back on her feet by boxer Tyson Fury, has faced allegations of deliberately going over. Gemma Collins has said she ‘passed out’ before falling on Dancing On Ice (Matt Crossick/PA)

However, speaking to The Sun, Collins said she “passed out” before the tumble and could have knocked her teeth out.

She said: “It definitely wasn’t faked, one million per cent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

“I didn’t fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground. What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

“It was so weird. I don’t think I tripped, I think I blacked out.”

Collins, 37, has been using a wheelchair following the incident, though is free to compete in Sunday’s Dancing On Ice along with dance partner Matt Evers.

It is not her first brush with viral fame following a tumble. Collins fell through the stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2017.

- Press Association