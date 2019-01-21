Gemma Collins' Dancing On Ice clash sparks complaints

Gemma Collins’ clash with Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner has sparked more than 80 complaints.

The Only Way Is Essex star ranted at the judge during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received 50 complaints from viewers objecting to Collins’ “outburst” and behaviour towards the judges.

And 33 viewers objected to comments from the judges and presenters towards Collins.

A spokeswoman for the regulator said that it would look at the complaints.

“We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate,” she said.

Gardiner irked Collins when he said that she had been channelling the late model Anna Nicole Smith instead of Marilyn Monroe, which she had been aiming for.

But Collins interrupted and accused him of selling “stories on me” and snapped: “Boring. Next.”

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield suggested they get back to discussing skating.

Collins has been in the headlines in recent days over claims, which she has denied, that she has been a “diva” on the ITV show.

- Press Association