Gemma Collins appearance on Celebrity Masterchef last night is just iconic

Gemma Collins decided to test out her culinary skills on BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef last night.

The reality TV star gave judge Greg Wallace a fright as she attempted to cut open a coconut with a knife.

Gemma told the panicked judge: “I seriously want to make you something amazing…but I don’t know how to cut this coconut!”

The Only Way Is Essex star explained before her cooking faux-pas that she’d “never done anything like this before” as she swapped her pop up shops and vajazzles for the kitchen and chef whites.

However, Gemma's meal, a chickpea, coconut and vegetable stew-flavoured with orange liqueur with crab-filled mango and mascarpone cheese-topped with mango (yes, she used nearly every ingredient in the mystery box) didn’t impress.

Wallace later described it as a “cocktail gone wrong”

Some found Gemma's appearance on the show way too hilarious.

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

